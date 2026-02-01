Punjab CM seeks naming of Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

Ludhiana, Feb 1(PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday reiterated his demand that the Halwara International Airport be named after legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, calling it a fitting tribute to one of the youngest martyrs of India's freedom struggle.

Addressing the inauguration of the terminal building at Halwara International Airport, Mann urged the Centre to honour Sarabha's supreme sacrifice, noting that he laid down his life for the country at the age of 19 and inspired revolutionaries, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister raised the issue in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu during the virtual inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mann also appealed to the Centre to further strengthen international connectivity from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, saying improved air links were crucial for Punjab's economic growth.

Stating that Punjab is the land of Gurus and martyrs, the chief minister said the state government is committed to preserving its spiritual and revolutionary heritage.

He added that soon all four airports in Punjab would be named after revered Gurus and martyrs.

Mann said Sri Guru Ramdass International Airport in Amritsar and Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji Airport in Adampur are named after Gurus, while Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport in Mohali and the proposed Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport at Halwara would commemorate martyrs.

Congratulating people on the Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas, the chief minister said it was a matter of pride that Adampur Airport has been named after the great saint and social reformer.

Highlighting the importance of Halwara Airport, Mann said it has played a key role in strategic operations and thanked the Indian Armed Forces for their contribution in developing the terminal.

He recalled that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution on March 22, 2023, urging the Centre to name the Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.