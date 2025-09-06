Punjab CM showing improvement, under observation: Fortis Hospital

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, continues to show improvement and his vital signs remain stable, the hospital authorities said on Saturday.

The 51-year-old leader was brought to the hospital on Friday evening. "Mann continues to show improvement. His vital signs remain stable, and his blood parameters are gradually improving. He is under observation," the statement said.

Several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Punjab cabinet ministers visited Mann in the hospital.

Among them were AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Punjab cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Sanjeev Arora.

Speaking to the media after meeting Mann, Sisodia said he had been unwell for the past 2-3 days due to an electrolyte imbalance.

"Currently, he is fine. There is nothing to worry about. I feel that as per the doctors, he will remain in hospital for one or two more days," Sisodia said.

On Friday, the meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed due to his illness. He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas on Thursday.

Kejriwal visited Mann at his official residence on Thursday to enquire about his health.

About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.