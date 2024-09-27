Punjab CM speaks to protesting law students, assures justice

Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday spoke to students of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law protesting against the vice chancellor's "highly inappropriate actions" and assured them justice.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab State Women Commission wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking immediate removal of the vice chancellor of the Patiala-based university.

The university, which was closed following massive protests by students, reopened on Friday.

The students of the university have been protesting against Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh for allegedly violating the privacy of female students at their hostel and have been demanding his resignation.

According to the students, the vice chancellor allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls' hostel and questioned their choice of clothing thus violating their privacy.

During a telephonic conversation with the students on Friday, Mann said the state government is committed to safeguarding their interests by all means.

In a statement, Mann said the students are the future of the nation and they will not be allowed to suffer for any reason.

"The high handedness of any individual or authority will not be tolerated and justice will be delivered to students by all means," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the agitating students, Mann said the state government is with them in "this hour of crisis".

The state government is already keeping a strict vigil over the entire incident unfolding during the past few days, he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Murmu on Thursday, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill wrote that the Commission took suo motu notice of the recent incident involving the vice chancellor following media reports and student complaints.

"On 25th September 2024, the Commission visited the university and met the university authorities, the district administration, and the affected students. This visit was in response to an incident that occurred on September 22, where the vice chancellor conducted an unannounced inspection of the girls' hostel without prior intimation to the hostel warden and the students," the Commission said.

"During this inspection, he not only entered the rooms of the female students but also made inappropriate and derogatory remarks regarding their attire, suggesting they should not wear certain types of clothes," Gill wrote.

"This conduct has caused significant distress among the students and is viewed as a violation of their privacy and modesty," she wrote.

"The Commission finds the vice chancellor's actions highly inappropriate and a clear overstep of his administrative role. His behaviour has led to serious concerns regarding the safety, dignity, and rights of the female students, and it has eroded their trust in the university's leadership.

"In light of the above, the Commission recommends the intervention of the President for the removal of Professor Singh from his current position to restore a safe and respectful environment within the university," the state women's commission chairperson said.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor said he visited the hostel to address the grievances of some students who complained that they were having problems keeping their tables and almirahs in rooms for want of space.

The VC had said he along with the women chief warden and women security guards went to address their issues at their request. Singh had said he did not say anything about the dressing sense of girls. PTI CHS RHL