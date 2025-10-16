Punjab CM to invite Prez, PM for events to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will extend a formal invitation to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a series of events being organised by the state to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A spokesperson said the chief minister will extend an invitation to these dignitaries to be a part of the commemorative events.

A detailed official programme of events will be shared with both the President and the prime minister, and they will be requested by the Chief Minister to attend those according to their convenience, he said.

The state government will make complete logistical and security arrangements, making this a memorable experience for one and all.

It has already chalked a number of events to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime occasion across the state in a befitting manner, said the spokesperson.

This series of events will be organised with deep reverence and respect across the state, primarily on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state government.

The underlying message of the series of events will be to encourage the people to follow the high ideals of secularism, humanism and the spirit of sacrifice as preached and practised by the ninth Sikh Guru, who laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human rights along with secular values.

Meanwhile, various ministers of the state have been entrusted with the task of extending invitations to the chief ministers of the various states to attend the events.