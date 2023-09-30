Punjab CM to lay foundation stone of Rs 138-crore cattle feed plant in Rajpura

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 138-crore cattle feed plant to be set up by a Holland-based company in Rajpura on October 1, according to an official release.

Advertisment

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Mann and Ambassador of the Netherlands Marisa Gerards, who called on the chief minister here, it said.

Showcasing Punjab as the most preferred investment destination, Mann apprised the visiting ambassador that the state has an industry-friendly government with a real single-window system for industrialists.

Mann said Punjab is a land of opportunities and the leading companies from across the world are making a beeline to invest in the state.

Advertisment

Entrepreneurs from the Netherlands will also be immensely benefited by investing in the state, which is rapidly emerging as the industrial hub of the country, he said.

Punjab has complete communal harmony and industrial peace coupled with the congenial atmosphere for industrial growth, which are giving impetus to its overall development, prosperity and progress, he said.

The chief minister asked the visiting ambassador to encourage their industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and the best industrial and work culture to spread the business of their companies in the state.

Advertisment

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists of the Netherlands, Mann said the state government is always open to new ideas and innovations to boost the industrial growth in Punjab.

He said the main motive behind giving a fillip to industrialisation in the state is to reverse the trend of brain drain here by opening new vistas of employment for the youth.

Meanwhile, the official release quoting the Ambassador of the Netherlands informed Mann that the captains of Holland industry are already hugely making investments in the state.

She invited him to lay the foundation stone of the cattle feed plant coming up in Rajpura.

Accepting the invitation, Mann said this would prove to be a milestone in giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state. PTI CHS NB