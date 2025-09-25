Punjab CM unveils logo for commemorative events to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom anniversary

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday unveiled a logo for the state-level commemorative events to be organised for observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Mann said the state government has already chalked a number of events to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event across Punjab in a befitting manner.

He said on the historic occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the Punjab government will organise grand events.

A massive 'Kirtan Darbar' will be held in Delhi on October 25, he said, adding that on November 25, a major event will be held at Sri Anandpur sahib.

Four 'nagar kirtans' will start from Jammu, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda on November 20, he added.

Mann said the 'nagar kirtans' will reach Sri Anandpur sahib on the evening of November 22, adding various functions will be organised by the state government at the holy city from November 23 to 25.

These historic events will primarily take place on the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib under the auspices of the state government.

The CM said that Guru ji's supreme sacrifice was unique and unparalleled in the history of mankind and symbolized the crusade against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

He said the 'bani' of Guru Teg Bahadur in Guru Granth Sahib preaches oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, valour, righteousness and compassion. PTI CHS NB NB