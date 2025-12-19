Punjab CM urges villages to rise above factionalism

Satauj (Sangrur), Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged villages to rise above factionalism and focus on development, underlining that unity brings prosperity.

Mann was speaking during a visit to his native village, Satauj, where he interacted with villagers and also met panchayat representatives, an official statement said.

He told the villagers that he had not come to deliver a speech, but to be part of people's joys and sorrows.

The chief minister appealed to all villages to rise above factionalism and focus on development. He said unity brings prosperity and that villages must always maintain communal harmony and brotherhood for progress and growth.

He said some leaders create factions in villages for their personal interests, and factionalism ultimately hampers development.

Mann also urged parents to attend the mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) being organised on December 20 in all 19,000 government schools across the state.

He said his government was the first to introduce PTMs in government schools and that parents have responded enthusiastically.

PTMs also help parents understand their children's interests and progress through direct interaction with teachers, he added.

To provide quality education to students of government schools, the CM said, principals and teachers are being given world-class training in countries such as Singapore and Finland.

Advanced coaching is also being provided to teachers at IIM Ahmedabad.

Speaking about employment for the youth, Mann said every capable and eligible young person in the state is now being given a government job without any corruption or nepotism.

He informed that since March 2022, more than 58,000 youths have been provided government jobs, and there are several families where two or even three members have secured employment. PTI CHS DIV DIV