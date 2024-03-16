Punjab CM visits Khatkar Kalan on completion of his govt's 2 years in office

Khatkar Kalan (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), Mar 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh, on the completion of his government's two years in office.

He renewed his pledge to further make concerted efforts to cherish the dreams of Bhagat Singh by making Punjab a frontrunner in every field.

After AAP stormed to power by winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state, Mann had taken oath at Khatkar Kalan as the chief minister on March 16, 2022.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating a hi-tech museum to depict the life of Bhagat Singh, Mann said that exactly two years ago, he had assumed the charge of the state's chief minister after taking oath on this "sacred land".

Ever since then, his every action has been aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the iconic martyr who had laid down his life for emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism, the chief minister said.

In line with this philosophy, his government launched several pro-people and citizen-centric schemes to give push to development of the state and ensure prosperity of its people, he said.

Mann further claimed that he had not rested even for a minute in the last two years and had been making "concerted efforts" for the progress of the state.

He said that after the formation of his government, it was decided that pictures of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar would be installed in all the government offices of the state.

Mann said it was a tribute to both these leaders as Shaheed Bhagat Singh had brought freedom for the country whereas Baba Sahib was the chief architect of the Constitution.

Taking on the BJP-led Centre, Mann said, "Today both freedom and democracy are in danger as the Union government is leaving no stone unturned to sabotage them." He alleged the voice of the opposition is being "muzzled" and the central agencies are being used to "arm twist them and mute their voice".

On his government's achievements, Mann said new schools, hospitals are coming up, free power has been given to 90 per cent of households and more than 43,000 government jobs have also been given.

He said that this was lacking during the earlier regimes, due to which the state lagged behind in development.

Meanwhile at Balachaur, Mann dedicated the Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) Agriculture College to the people. He said the college has been set up by the PAU in collaboration with the state government.

With the opening of this college, a major push will be given to agriculture on one hand and new vistas of employment will be opened for the youth on the other, he said.

He said students will be able to take admission in a four-year degree course in BSc agriculture, adding that 120 students can seek admission in this degree course every year.