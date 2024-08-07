Punjab CM visits Vinesh's home in Haryana, asks why IOA didn't raise objection

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked why the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) did not raise any objection after wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout.

Mann met the family of Vinesh in Charkhi Dadri where he had gone to address a rally.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event.

She was disqualified on Wednesday after being found overweight ahead of her final bout, ending her hope of a medal.

Speaking to media, Mann said he came to Vinesh's residence here.

"We are sad," he said while referring to Vinesh's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Praising Vinesh, Mann said she won three games in a day and she defeated strong contestants, including a defending champion.

"Whose fault is this?" he asked on her disqualification.

"I do not want to link it with politics. I am a sports lover and I do not want any politics in it... But tell me our Indian Olympic Association members, who have gone there, for what work they have gone... Why did they not raise this issue and should have asked for one more chance?" he said.

Expressing surprise over the developments, Mann said in one day, Vinesh was winning three matches and the next day she was disqualified.

"What is happening? We want to become 'Vishwa Guru', but the Indian Olympic Association did not raise an objection even for once," he said.

Mann asked whether Vinesh should weigh herself every night.

"It is the job of her coach or physiotherapists to ensure what should be eaten before the match and what should be eaten before going to sleep," said Mann.

"In an advertisement, they (BJP) say (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. I want to ask why this injustice was not stopped against our daughter," he said.

Mann said strong objection should have been raised against Vinesh's disqualification.

"What has been done? Any application was given?" he said while referring to Vinesh's disqualification.

To a question, he said Vinesh's coach must have been upset with her disqualification.

Mann also raised the issue of a red card given to an Indian hockey player in the quarterfinal match.

"Everybody was condemning this decision," said Mann.

Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas was shown the red card and was also suspended for one match.

Meanwhile, Vinesh's uncle and Dronacharya awardee wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat said the whole country is sad after she was disqualified from the Olympics.

"There is nothing left to say. The entire country was hoping for a gold medal. Now she has been disqualified," said Phogat. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS