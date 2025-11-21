Punjab CM warns criminals of 'double the response' amid crackdown on gangsters

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) In a stern warning to criminals, gangsters, and others attempting to disturb law and order, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that they would face "double the response." Mann made the remarks while responding to reporters in Chandigarh to a question about the Punjab Police's intensified action against gangsters and criminals.

"We won’t sing lullabies to those disturbing Punjab's peace. They will get double the response," he added.

Meanwhile, at a separate event, the State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised the Punjab government's zero-tolerance approach to gangsterism. He reiterated the state's firm resolve to dismantle every network that threatens the peace and progress of Punjab.

Cheema stated that under Chief Minister Mann's clear directives, a massive crackdown is underway against gangsters, organised crime syndicates, and the drug mafia "that for years operated with impunity".

The state government, he said, has directed the Punjab Police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy, enhance intelligence-driven operations, and ensure swift action against those trying to disrupt peace and public order.

Cheema also highlighted the comprehensive measures being implemented, including targeted crackdowns, better inter-wing coordination, technology-driven policing, and community-based de-addiction initiatives.

From April 6, 2022, to November 18, 2025, the Punjab Police has registered 310 FIRs as part of its aggressive stance against gangsters. He added that during this period, over 300 criminals were injured in exchange-of-fire incidents, 30 were neutralised, while three police personnel were martyred, and 30 others were injured.

The operations have resulted in the recovery of 511 pistols, 43 rifles, and various other weapons, Cheema said. PTI SUN HIG HIG