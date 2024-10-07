Punjab: Commission agents call of strike after CM Mann assures of taking up their issues with Centre

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday assured a delegation of 'arthiyas' (commission agents) of taking up their issues with the Centre, following which they decided to call off their strike, according to a government release.

The 'arthiyas' under the Arthiya Association of Punjab had been on strike in support of their demands, including hike in their commission.

Mann said the state government is committed to consider genuine demands of the arthiyas sympathetically.

However, he said most of their demands are concerned with the Centre.

The issue of enhancement of 'arthiya fee' will be taken up with the union government as it is causing a loss of Rs 192 crore to arthiyas, he said.

Mann praised the role of arthiyas in the entire procurement process.

The CM said he will visit mandis to oversee the procurement operations in the state.

The state government is committed to ensure the procurement and lifting of the paddy in a smooth and hassle free manner, he said.

Mann said the state government is expected to procure 185 lakh metric tonne of paddy during the crop procurement season.

He said 32 lakh hectares of area was under paddy cultivation in the state. PTI CHS NB NB