Punjab: Cong, AAP leading from 4 seats each

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The AAP and the Congress were leading from four Lok Sabha seats each, while the BJP and SAD from one seat each in Punjab, according to initial trends.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading from Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur and Patiala seats, while the Congress was leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur seats, the trends showed.

The BJP was leading from Gurdaspur, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Bathinda.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD DV DV