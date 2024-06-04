Punjab: Congress ahead in 6 seats in Punjab, AAP in 3

Chandigarh: The Congress was leading in six seats in Punjab, while the AAP was ahead in three, according to the the Election Commission trends.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in two seats besides two independents, including radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Congress candidates were leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Ludhiana seats and the AAP was ahead in Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and Anandpur Sahib, the trends showed.

Congress party's Sukhjinder Randhawa, who is the former deputy chief minister was leading in Gurdaspur seat against his nearest rival BJP's Dinesh Singh Babbu by a margin of 8,696 votes.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla was leading in Amritsar against his nearest rival and BJP's Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a margin of 7,817 votes Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is the sitting MP, was also leading in Fatehgarh Sahib against the AAP's Gurpreet Singh GP by 15,434 votes.

Congress party's Charanjit Singh Channi was way ahead against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar reserve constituency. Channi was leading by 61,882 votes.

Congress nominee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was leading in Ludhiana by a margin of 1,779 votes against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu.

AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading in Hoshiarpur by a margin of 7,976 votes against Congress's Yamini Gomar while AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang was ahead in Anandpur Sahib seat by a margin of 2,483 votes against Congress party's Vijay Inder Singla.

AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also maintained a healthy lead in Sangrur seat. He was ahead by a margin of 57,747 votes against SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann.

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a three-time MP, is also leading in Bathinda seat by a margin of 13,546 against AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

SAD's Nardev Singh Bobby Mann was leading in Ferozepur seat by a margin of 215 votes against Congress party's Sher Singh Ghubaya.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who contested as an independent, was leading from Khadoor Sahib seat against Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 45,424 votes.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who contested as an independent, was leading in Faridkot against his nearest rival AAP's Karamjit Singh Anmol by a margin of 22,613 votes.

Khalsa is the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was also leading from Faridkot seat.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.