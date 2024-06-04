Punjab: Cong ahead in 7 seats, AAP in 3

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress was leading in seven seats in Punjab and the AAP in three, according to the Election Commission trends.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in one parliamentary constituency besides two independents, including radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Congress candidates were leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Ferozepur and Ludhiana seats and the AAP was ahead in Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and Anandpur Sahib, the trends showed.

Congress party's Charanjit Singh Channi was way ahead of his nearest rival and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar reserve constituency.

Channi, who is the former Punjab chief minister, was leading by 1,21,850 votes.

Congress' Sukhjinder Randhawa, who is the former deputy chief minister was leading in Gurdaspur seat against his nearest rival BJP's Dinesh Singh Babbu by a margin of 27,605 votes.

In Amritsar, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla was leading against his nearest rival and BJP's Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a margin of 15,632 votes.

Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is the sitting MP, was also leading in Fatehgarh Sahib against the AAP's Gurpreet Singh GP by 18,839 votes.

Congress nominee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was leading in Ludhiana by a margin of 15,664 votes against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Congress party's Sher Singh Ghubaya was ahead by 4,259 votes in Ferozepur seat against AAP's Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Congress party's Dharamvira Gandhi was leading by 7,651 votes against AAP's Balbir Singh in Patiala.

AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading in Hoshiarpur by a margin of 19,615 votes against Congress's Yamini Gomar while AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang was ahead in Anandpur Sahib seat by a margin of 3,323 votes against Congress party's Vijay Inder Singla.

AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer maintained a healthy lead in Sangrur seat. He was ahead by a margin of 1,12,805 votes against SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann.

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the three-time MP, is also leading in Bathinda seat by a margin of 40,410 votes against AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who contested as an independent, was leading from Khadoor Sahib seat against Congress party's Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 76,222 votes.

Amritpal, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, fought the election as an independent.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who contested as an independent, was leading in Faridkot against his nearest rival AAP's Karamjit Singh Anmol by a margin of 41,758 votes.

Khalsa is the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was also leading from Faridkot seat.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD DV DV