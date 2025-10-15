Punjab: Cong candidate files nomination for Tarn Taran bypoll

Tarn Taran, Oct 15 (PTI) Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj filed his nomination papers here on Wednesday for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.
This will be the first election of Burj, who is the vice-president of the Tarn Taran district Congress committee, an agriculturalist and a real estate businessman.
The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.
Burj held a roadshow before filing his papers. Several senior leaders, including Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, participated in the roadshow.
Speaking on the occasion, Baghel called upon the party workers to fight the elections with full dedication and commitment.
He said the bypoll is very important for the Congress and Punjab, and expressed confidence that the party will win the election with an impressive margin.
Addressing party workers, Warring said the Tarn Taran bypoll will set the tone and direction for Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
He appealed to people to vote wisely and choose a candidate who will be with them round the clock.
Leader of Opposition Bajwa warned against the "return of dark days" in Punjab when nobody felt safe and secure.
He said even today, nobody feels safe in Punjab, particularly along the border belt.
Channi said the AAP has not only "betrayed" the people of Punjab, but also let down its workers. The party did not nominate a single person from a Dalit, farmer or poor family to the Rajya Sabha, he said.
The last date for filing nominations for the Tarn Taran bypoll is October 21 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 24.
Counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI CHS DIV DIV