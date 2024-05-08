Punjab: Cong candidate Sukhpal Khaira declares over Rs 50 cr in assets

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Congress candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira has declared his total assets as worth Rs 50.02 crore, according to his poll affidavit.
Khaira, 59, filed his nomination papers from the Sangrur seat on Wednesday.
According to his affidavit, Khaira has declared his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, to be Rs 1.12 crore and Rs 48.9 crore respectively.
Khaira, who is the MLA from Bholath assembly seat, has declared that he has Rs 50,000 in cash.
The Congress candidate has declared gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh while his spouse owns gold jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh, as per his poll affidavit.
Khaira has declared that he has not been convicted in any criminal case.
Among his immovable properties, Khaira owns 17 acres of agriculture land in Ramgarh and a house in Chandigarh. He liabilities amoun to Rs 2.80 crore.
He has shown his occupation to be agriculture.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi who filed his nomination papers from the Patiala seat, has declared his total assets amounting to Rs 8.51 crore, according to his affidavit.
Gandhi, 73, has shown his moveable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, to be Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.26 crore respectively.
He has declared that he has Rs 70,000 in cash and owns two cars worth Rs 25 lakh, as per his affidavit.
He has declared agricultural land in Anandpur Sahib and residential buildings in Patiala and Anandpur Sahib.
Gandhi completed his doctor of medicine (M.D.) from Government Medical College, Patiala in 1989. PTI CHS VSD SKY SKY