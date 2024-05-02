Punjab Cong chief and Ludhiana LS seat candidate Warring holds roadshow in constituency

Ludhiana, May 2 (PTI) The Congress is united in its mission to win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the party's state president and Ludhiana parliamentary constituency candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.
The party has pitted Warring against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu, AAP's Ashok Parashar Pappi and SAD's Ranjeet Singh Dhillon.
"On the one hand, there is the Congress and on the other, are all others. They cannot match us even if they all come together," he said while talking to reporters during his roadshow in Ludhiana.
Warring said the Congress is united in its mission to win all the 13 seats in Punjab.
Terming the Congress leader's roadshow "flop", Ludhiana BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman said it looked as if Warring has been not only rejected by the people of Ludhiana but also Congress workers.
The roadshow has a "very thin" attendance, he claimed.
Black flags were shown to Warring by family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. The protest took place when his cavalcade reached Aarti Chowk here.
The protestors were jointly led by Surjit Singh Dugri and Gurdeep Kaur, who were the members of the 1984 Danga Peerit Association. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB