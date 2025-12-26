Punjab Cong demands statewide environmental audit

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday demanded a statewide environmental audit, citing excessive sand mining in riverbeds, along riverbanks and near road and railway bridges.

He said the devastating floods witnessed in Punjab this year should act as a warning of a serious environmental threat if immediate corrective steps are not taken.

In a statement here, Warring welcomed the resistance against indiscriminate mining in the Aravalli ranges and said Punjab was facing a similar situation.

"We have already faced severe floods, which experts have linked, among other reasons, to unchecked mining in riverbeds and along riverbanks," he said, calling for a comprehensive environmental audit and strict action.

Warring warned against laxity, especially near road and railway bridges, where excessive mining often takes place, and sought fresh environmental assessments in such areas.

He said the Aravalli issue should serve as a warning for Punjab, adding that though the nature of damage differs, illegal mining driven by greed remains the cause.

The PCC chief said environmental damage in Punjab was being ignored despite it being a matter of life and death for the state, as shown by this year's floods.

He also urged all political parties to rise above differences and address the issue in a non-partisan manner to protect Punjab's environment. PTI VSD KSS KSS