Punjab Cong dubs Rs 1,600 crore Central assistance for flood-hit Punjab 'a drop in ocean'

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress' Punjab unit on Tuesday termed the Rs 1,600 crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flood-hit state "a drop in the ocean" and alleged the state has been discriminated against under the BJP's rule at the Centre.

State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the people of Punjab had great expectations from the prime minister, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas, but he "badly disappointed" everyone.

"This is like a drop in the ocean; as we say in Hindi, 'Oont ke mooh mein jeera' (meaning miserably meagre)," he said.

"Punjab has suffered discrimination during the last 11 years of the BJP's rule at the Centre just because the state did not go along with the saffron party," Warring claimed.

Otherwise, nothing else explains such "discrimination" against Punjab and that too at a time when it is struggling to deal with one of the worst natural calamities, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, too came down heavily on the Union government over the financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab, terming it a "cruel joke".

"The state has suffered losses to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crore. Against this backdrop, the Centre's announcement amounts to less than 8 per cent of the damage," he said.

Bajwa reminded the nation that Punjab has always stood tall in India's service. "With just 2 per cent of the country's population, it contributes between 15 to 19 per cent of India's wheat and 11 to 13 per cent of its rice, ensuring food security for millions." "Nearly 8 per cent of the soldiers safeguarding India's borders come from Punjab. It was Punjab that led the Green Revolution, ensuring India never faced hunger again, and it was Punjab's sons who shed blood -- from the struggle for India's Independence to Kargil," he said.

"Punjab has always placed the nation above itself by filling its granaries, by sending its soldiers to the frontlines, and by leading the nation's progress. Yet, when Punjab faces one of its worst disasters, the Centre responds with crumbs," Bajwa alleged.

He added, "This is not about numbers alone. It is about dignity and justice. Farmers who fed India now stand devastated, and families who sent soldiers to guard the nation have lost their homes.

"Punjab deserves fairness, recognition, and genuine support, not symbolic aid," Bajwa added.

The Congress leader further demanded that the Union government must immediately release the Rs 60,000 crore "pending" funds that rightfully belong to Punjab under goods and services tax compensation, RDF, and other central schemes.

These withheld funds, if released without delay, would provide Punjab the financial strength to get back on its feet and rebuild lives, he added.