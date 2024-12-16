Punjab: Cong files complaint with EC alleging candidates prevented from filing nominations in local bodies polls

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) The Congress filed a complaint with the Punjab State Election Commission on Monday, alleging that its candidates were forcibly stopped from filing nominations in Patiala for the December 21 urban local bodies polls.
The complaint was lodged by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra with state election commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri here.
Elections to five municipal corporations -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara -- and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 21.
The Congress leaders alleged that the Congress candidates were not allowed to file papers at the behest of AAP leaders.
They demanded that nomination papers of all Congress candidates for Patiala municipal corporation polls be accepted.
Mohindra said Congress had released a list of 60 candidates and nomination papers of 27 candidates were torn or snatched while some candidates were not allowed to enter the office of Returning officer in Patiala.
"All this happened under police protection," he alleged in a statement.
The process of filing nominations for the polls started on December 9 and the last date was December 12. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations was December 14.
Meanwhile, the president of Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab's Mahila Morcha, Jai Inder Kaur, alleged that the nomination papers of her party's women candidates were torn and they were also harassed.