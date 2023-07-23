Punjab Cong holds 'Maun Satyagraha' against BJP-led Centre

Ludhiana (Pb), Jul 23 (PTI) The Punjab Congress on Sunday held a 'maun Satyagraha' (silent protest) here against the BJP government at the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha. Prominent among those who were part of the protest at grain market, Gill road here included Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Aruna Chaudhary and former MLAs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The protesting leaders and workers wore black badges on their arms and foreheads.

Several of them also carried placards reading "Save Democracy", "Rahul Gandhi Daro Mat" and "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao".

On the sidelines of the 'dharna', Channi said, "We stand strongly behind our senior leader and former president of the AICC Rahul Gandhi and shall not allow the BJP government to browbeat him.” Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation for his 'Modi surname' comments.

He recently moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's July 7 order which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.

