Punjab Cong holds protests against Centre over ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Punjab Congress leaders and workers held a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office here, terming the chargesheet against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case "political vendetta".

They also accused the BJP-led Union government of "misusing" central agencies and trying to "defame" the Gandhi family with "false" charges.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. The chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Led by the Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the protesters gathered outside the ED office and staged a sit-in. Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and other party leaders and workers also took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters here, Warring lashed out at the BJP-led Central government and strongly condemned the chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "Government agencies are being misused," Warring alleged.

He also claimed the government was bent on defaming the Gandhi family with false charges.

Partap Singh Bajwa termed the chargesheet "political vendetta".

"It is unfortunate. Central agencies should not be misused," he said and asserted that the party had complete faith that the judiciary would give them justice.

Congress leaders and workers also held a protest outside the ED office in Jalandhar district. The protest was joined by party leaders, including former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and MLA Pargat Singh. PTI CHS SUN NSD NSD