Punjab Cong holds state-wide protests against AAP govt over law and order situation

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) The Punjab Congress on Tuesday held a state-wide protest against the AAP government over the alleged deterioration of law and order situation.

"No one is safe in Punjab anymore, not even Aam Aadmi Party leaders," Congress state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said while referring to the recent murder of an AAP leader in Khanna.

Warring led the protest at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. The protesters raised slogans condemning the Bhagwant Mann government for its alleged failure to address the issue of "rising crimes across the state." Expressing deep concern over the law and order situation, Warring said, "Numerous incidents related to the collapse of law and order are reported daily across Punjab".

"The state is witnessing an alarming rise in crime. Punjabis no longer feel safe, not even in their own homes," he claimed.

He highlighted the September 3 incident in Ferozepur in which three persons were shot dead.

Warring accused the AAP government of allowing gangsters and criminals to run amok, resulting in an atmosphere of fear.

He alleged that "increasing harassment" is being faced by business owners, many of whom are being targeted by gangsters demanding ransoms to avoid harm.

"Businesses in Punjab are being ruined as gangsters continue to extort money from business owners," he said.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that the "growing" activities of gangs, extortion calls, and other petty crimes had caused a sense of fear and insecurity among the Punjab community.

"People in every village and town of Punjab, women in particular, have been facing the ordeal of snatching and robberies.

"Similarly, getting extortion calls from gangsters has become a new normal for the business community in the cities. Nevertheless, the police are least bothered about taking timely action on such crimes", Bajwa added.

Bajwa said that the home minister of a state is directly responsible for maintaining the law and order situation. However, the CM who holds the home portfolio has "failed" to perform.

"Cases of drug abuse, deaths caused by drug overdose and drug peddling have been spiralling ever since the AAP assumed power," he alleged. PTI CHS RT