Punjab Cong holds tractor rallies

Amritsar/Hoshiarpur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Punjab Congress on Wednesday held tractor rallies in many parts of the state in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation over various demands including a law on minimum support price.

The party leaders said they are in complete support of farmers and also condemned the death of a farmer at the Khanauri border.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led a tractor rally in Amritsar’s Ajnala.

He said that the tractor rallies were being held in support of farmers' agitation.

Speaking to the media, Warring slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for not lodging an FIR in the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh at the Khanauri border.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

As the farmers are adamant on the registration of the FIR, the post-mortem of Shubhkaran has not been conducted yet. His body is kept in the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

In Hoshiarpur, Congress workers staged a demonstration and held a "Kisani Bachao" march on tractors in various markets of the city in support of protesting farmers.

The tractor march passed through the main markets of the city.

Showing solidarity with the farmers' agitation, the Congress workers demanded an FIR against persons of Haryana government responsible for alleged atrocities against farmers.

They also raised slogans against the Union and Haryana governments. PTI COR JMS CHS VSD NB NB