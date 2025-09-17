Punjab Cong leaders seek review of Centre's advisory on pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Congress leaders have sought a review of the Centre's advisory to various states including Punjab to not process applications of Sikh 'jatha' for pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev in November this year.

While Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan.

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged Shah to review his ministry's advisory on Sikh pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The September 12 advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the chief secretary of Punjab and other neighbouring states said, "Taking into account the prevailing security scenario with Pakistan, it would not be possible to send the Sikh pilgrim jatha to Pakistan on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji's Gurparb in November 2025. Accordingly, it is requested to suitably advise Sikh organisations in your state and it may be ensured that no processing of applications for jatha are undertaken." Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said he expressed deep anguish and concern regarding the Centre's decision to disallow Sikh pilgrims from visiting Nankana Sahib in Pakistan this year, citing "security reasons".

"While we fully understand the need to prioritize national security, it is disheartening to note that age-old traditions, faith, and spiritual practices of lakhs of Sikhs are repeatedly sacrificed in the name of hostility between two governments.

"The 'jatha' (group of pilgrims) to Nankana Sahib is not just a journey across borders, it is an unbroken centuries-old tradition that binds the Sikh community worldwide with their spiritual roots," wrote Bajwa.

He said it was ironical that while pilgrims can be stopped, international cricket and sporting exchanges continue unhindered'even if through neutral venues as he was referring to the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai.

"The message this sends to ordinary devotees is one of discrimination: that faith, heritage, and Punjabi traditions are easier to sacrifice than commercial or political interests," Bajwa wrote to PM Modi.

"Therefore, I urge you to reconsider this decision and ensure that Sikh pilgrims are allowed safe passage to Nankana Sahib. Necessary diplomatic and security arrangements can always be made, as has been done in the past. Preserving this sacred tradition is not just about religion, it is about respect for faith, heritage, and the rights of our people," said Bajwa.

Gurdaspur MP Randhawa in his communication to Shah said the home ministry's advisory has caused "deep hurt" across Punjab and among Sikhs worldwide.

"It has shocked my constituents in Gurdaspur in particular, because our district is home to Dera Baba Nanak and the Indian terminal of the Kartarpur Corridor. This decision cannot be justified on any ground-- security, logistics, or optics-- especially when the nation is willing and able to field our cricket team against Pakistan," he pointed out.

If the government of India can facilitate the movement of players, officials, and broadcasters for a sporting event, surely it can also facilitate the strictly regulated, identity-verified movement of peaceful pilgrims for 'darshan', he said.

"Cricket is a game; pilgrimage is faith," he said.

"I recognise and respect your responsibility for national security. But the correct answer to risk is not a blanket prohibition on faith," said Randhawa.

On September 15, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had slammed the BJP-led Centre for giving its nod to the Asia Cup T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, but denying permission to send a Sikh 'jatha' to the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson R P Singh had attacked Mann and said there was a security threat perception in the neighbouring nation.

He also asked Mann who would be responsible if anything went wrong with any Indian pilgrim in Pakistan. PTI CHS KVK KVK