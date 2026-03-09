Punjab Cong MLAs meet guv over pending CAG audit reports in Assembly

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) A delegation of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here and raised the issue of pending CAG audit reports that have not yet been laid before the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said on Monday.

The delegation included Bajwa, Deputy Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aruna Chaudhry, and MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

The leader of opposition said the delegation informed the governor at the Raj Bhavan about constitutional concerns over the non-laying of the Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts and related Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit reports for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

He said the Constitution requires that CAG reports related to the accounts of a state must be presented before the state legislature so that members can review the government's financial management.

Transparency and accountability in public finances are essential in a democracy, and the legislature must be allowed to examine audited financial records, Bajwa said.

He added that the Congress delegation urged the governor to ensure that the pending Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts and audit reports are placed before the House without further delay so that legislative oversight over public finances is maintained. PTI VSD OZ OZ