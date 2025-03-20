Punjab Cong MPs stage protest in Parliament against police crackdown on farmers

New Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab on Thursday staged a protest in the Parliament complex against the police crackdown on farmers, who were protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state for the past over one year.

Congress MPs Sukhjinder Randhawa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjit Aujla and Dharamvir Gandhi protested outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the AAP government in Punjab and BJP government at the Centre.

Dubbing both the AAP and the BJP as "anti-farmer", they also demanded that the detained farmer leaders be released at the earliest.

The Congress MPs also held placards in support of the agitating farmers, who are seeking a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among other demands, for over a year now.

They also attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for acting against the agitating farmers, alleging that he had a nexus with the BJP.

Punjab Police on Wednesday detained several farmer leaders in Mohali as they were returning after a meeting with a central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh.

Police also evicted the agitating farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, which were blocked for more than a year.