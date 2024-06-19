Punjab: Cong names Surinder Kaur as candidate for Jalandhar West assembly bypoll

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday evening announced Surinder Kaur as its candidate for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West (reserved) assembly seat in Punjab.
Senior Congress leader in the state Partap Singh Bajwa shared the information in a post on the social media platform 'X'.
"Congratulations to Smt. Surinder Kaur ji on her candidature for Jalandhar West By-poll. I am sure all workers & leaders of @INCPunjab will work unitedly for her election. I will also camp in Jalandhar for this election and ensure that we leave no stone unturned for her victory," Bajwa said.
Kaur is a former senior deputy mayor of the Jalandhar municipal corporation.
The by-election to the Jalandhar West assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of AAP MP Sheetal Angural. Voting will be held on July 10 and counting of votes on July 13.
The last date for filing of nominations is June 21. Scrutiny of papers will take place on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 26.
AAP and the BJP have already announced their candidates for the by-election.