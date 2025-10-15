Punjab: Cong, SAD candidates file nomination for Tarn Taran bypoll

Tarn Taran, Oct 15 (PTI) Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa filed their nomination papers here on Wednesday for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.
The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.
Before filing their nominations, both candidates took out roadshows.
This will be the first poll battle for Karanbir Burj, the vice-president of the Tarn Taran district Congress committee, who is also an agriculturalist and a real estate businessman.
His roadshow was attended by several senior party leaders, including Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Baghel called upon the party workers to fight the elections with full dedication and commitment. He said the bypoll is very important for the Congress and Punjab, and expressed confidence that the party will win the election with an impressive margin.
Addressing party workers, Warring said the Tarn Taran bypoll will set the tone and direction for Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
Leader of Opposition Bajwa warned against the "return of dark days" in Punjab when nobody felt safe and secure. "Even today, nobody feels safe in Punjab, particularly along the border belt," he said.
Channi said the AAP has not only "betrayed" the people of Punjab, but also let down its workers. The party did not nominate a single person from a Dalit, farmer or poor family to the Rajya Sabha, he said.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the roadshow for his party's nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa.
Before the roadshow, Badal, Randhawa and other leaders paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Chabal.
Badal said people have made up their mind to ensure the victory of Randhawa in the forthcoming bypoll.
He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had failed each and every section of society.
"People have witnessed the manner in which they were ignored during the previous Congress regime, as they remember the record development and unique social welfare schemes initiated by the erstwhile SAD government," the SAD chief said.
The last date for filing nominations for the Tarn Taran bypoll is October 21, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 24.
Counting of votes will take place on November 14. PTI CHS NSD NSD