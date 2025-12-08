Punjab Cong suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu after her 'Rs 500 crore for CM's chair' remark

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Punjab Congress on Monday evening suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu from its primary membership after she sparked a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark.

Reacting to her suspension, Kaur launched an offensive against Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, alleging, "I refuse to stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president." "I stand up for all my brothers and sisters who have been hurt by his incompetence and irresponsible behaviour. I refuse to accept him as a President. I wonder why CM is shielding him," she said in a post on X.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu is hereby suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect," said Warring in an order.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has caused a political furore, claiming "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM".

Before the party cracked a whip, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife on Monday levelled another allegation while speaking to a TV channel that Congress candidate for Tarn Taran bypoll Karanbir Singh Burj gave Rs 10 crore to two Punjab Congress leaders for the party ticket.

However, Burj denounced the allegations as baseless.

He asked her to provide a source of information. Burj, who unsuccessfully fought the Tarn Taran bypoll last month, said he never paid a single rupee for the ticket nor did anyone ask him to pay anything.

"I am ready to swear an oath in this regard in a gurdwara," Burj said in a video message.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband will return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

She further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in chief minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has demanded but the "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore, he becomes the CM".

Replying to a question, she had said her husband was "strongly attached" with the Congress and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

However, after a political row erupted over her remarks, Navjot Kaur claimed her straight comment was given a twist.

"I am shocked to see the twist given to a straight comment saying that the Congress never demanded anything from us. Asked about Navjot becoming a chief ministerial face from any other party, I said we have no money to offer for a CM's post," Kaur said in a post on X on Sunday evening.

Reacting to Kaur's statement, former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said she should not try to mislead people by making such remarks.

He asked when Navjot Singh Sidhu was made a cabinet minister in the previous Congress government and later the Punjab Congress president, did they pay anything to the party.

On Kaur's remark of declaring her husband as the chief ministerial face, Vaid said instead of saying this, the Sidhu couple should work for people and win their hearts.

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu took a swipe at Navjot Sidhu's party, saying, "Congress disintegrated before the 'jharoo' could disintegrate in Punjab." 'Jharoo' (broom) is the election symbol of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, "Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been suspended from the Congress party with immediate effect. Rs 500 cr for CM post fallout. Fatwa issued & Punished for speaking the truth and exposing Congress ka corruption." AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema dared the Congress leadership to respond to allegations of Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa said it was unfortunate that Navjot Kaur Sidhu made such a remark and asked how much was paid when her husband Navjot Sidhu was made a minister and then the Punjab Congress president.

Randhawa, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab, also said the Congress faces a threat from no one in the state but from such people within.

"It is unfortunate that Navjot Kaur Sidhu has made such a statement. Navjot Sidhu joined the Congress from the BJP, and he was made a minister.

"They should tell how much was paid for Sidhu to become a minister. He was made the No. 2 minister. How much was paid?" Randhawa said.

"Then he was made the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) president. They should reveal how much was paid then," Randhawa told reporters outside Parliament.