Punjab: Congress' Bajwa asks AAP govt to fulfil Rs 1,000 women allowance promise

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday reminded the AAP government of its "unfulfilled" promise of Rs 1,000 grant to each woman of the state and asked it to release the money on International Women's Day.

Before the 2022 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to give Rs 1,000 per woman per month if voted to power.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said women are the backbone of society and slammed the government for not yet making good on its promise.

"Before the 2022 assembly elections, @AamAadmiParty had promised to give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab, but unfortunately, it has not fulfilled this promise even after three years of its government.

"I demand from the @AAPPunjab government that on the occasion of International Women's Day today, they fulfil this promise and release the due arrears of three years to the women of Punjab," Bajwa said in a post on X in Punjabi.