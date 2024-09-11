Punjab Congress holds protest against AAP govt

Patiala, Sep 11 (PTI) The Congress held a protest here on Wednesday against the recent hike in fuel prices and withdrawal of the power subsidy for electricity consumers by the AAP government in Punjab.

The protest was led by Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Addressing his party workers, Warring lambasted the AAP government for "betraying" the trust of people.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which claims to be the government of the common man, has done nothing but imposed financial burden on the very people they promised to protect," said Warring.

"The removal of the electricity subsidy that Congress had provided for consumption below 7 kW has directly impacted 90-95 per cent of Punjab's population, raising electricity rates by Rs 3 per unit. This is nothing short of a betrayal," he added.

The petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise a litre respectively in Punjab after the state government raised value-added tax (VAT) on fuel a few days ago.

The state government also withdrew the previous Congress government's decision of the power subsidy of Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers having a connected load of up to 7 kW (kilowatt).

Warring further said, "During the Congress tenure, industrial electricity was available at a basic rate of Rs 5 per unit and even after all taxes, it was approximately Rs 8.65 per unit." "Now, under the AAP government, the same electricity costs around Rs 11 per unit. This exorbitant rate is driving industries out of Punjab, causing severe economic decline in the state," he alleged.

Attacking the government on the issue of debt, Warring said, "It has been over two years and the AAP government has accumulated a debt of Rs 61,000 crore, with plans to take on an additional Rs 30,000 crore.

"This reckless borrowing is placing immense pressure on the people of Punjab and it is the future generations who will bear the brunt of this mismanagement. We warned about this, and now we are already witnessing the consequences with the rise in taxes on petroleum and diesel," he added. PTI COR CHS AS AS