Punjab Congress leader Ashwani Sekhri says he will join BJP after meeting Amit Shah

Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLA Ashwani Sekhri Sunday said he will join the BJP and alleged that several senior leaders were feeling suffocated in the Congress state unit.

Sekhri stated this after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Sekhri was the MLA from the Batala assembly seat thrice in 1985, 2002 and 2012 and a minister in the Amarinder Singh government in 2002-2007.

He said that during his meeting with Shah he took up the issue of backwardness of six districts -- Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Pathankot.

"I met Amit Shah ji and he welcomed me," Sekhri said, adding he will join the BJP.

Sekhri slammed the Punjab unit of the Congress, alleging that a “gang” was operating there and it was taking decisions without consulting other senior leaders.

"There is such an atmosphere there that many senior leaders are feeling suffocated,” he alleged. PTI CHS VSD SMN SMN