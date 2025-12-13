Punjab Congress leader Bajwa slams SEC for 'inaction' over 'misuse' of govt machinery

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for its alleged "inaction" despite detailed written representations to it, flagging "blatant misuse of police machinery, voter intimidation, and systematic attempts to vitiate" the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Voting for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls will be held on Sunday.

In a statement, Bajwa said more than 24 hours have passed since he formally wrote to the state election commissioner, placing on record serious apprehensions about violence, booth capturing, vote rigging and partisan policing at sensitive polling stations across the Gurdaspur district.

He had sought deployment of adequate security forces, quick reaction teams, mandatory CCTV coverage with live streaming on the SEC website, and assured access to footage for candidates to ensure transparency. However, despite the urgency of the situation and the ongoing election process, no action whatsoever has been taken by the SEC so far, he said.

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly further said that he had also brought to the commission's notice an incident from the Alma village, where police officials allegedly conducted an "intimidation-driven raid" at the residence of a Congress worker at the behest of senior police leadership "acting under political pressure".

Women family members were harassed, properties were forcibly searched, and no incriminating material was found, clearly exposing the intent to "terrorise" opposition workers, he said.

Bajwa said he had categorically demanded stern disciplinary action and immediate transfer of "partisan" police officers, warning that their continued presence would destroy the fairness of elections in the Qadian constituency.

"The SEC's silence even after receiving these serious complaints sends a dangerous signal and has emboldened the ruling AAP government," he said.

"The message coming from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government is clear - dissent will be crushed, opposition will be intimidated, and elections will be managed through fear," Bajwa alleged.