Punjab: Congress leader Rakesh Pandey admitted to hospital

Ludhiana (Pb), Nov 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rakesh Pandey was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday after he complained of acute pain in the stomach, his family members said.

The chief gastroenterologist at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Dr Ajit Sood, said Pandey had an ulcer in his stomach and it had burst, leading to massive bleeding inside.

Sood said Pandey has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Pandey has represented the Ludhiana North constituency in the Punjab Assembly multiple times. He is the son of former minister late Joginder Pal Pandey. PTI COR CHS RC