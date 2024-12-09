Punjab: Congress MLA from Barnala seat Dhillon administered oath

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday administered oath to newly-elected Congress MLA from the Barnala constituency Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon here.

Dhillon defeated AAP nominee Harinder Singh Dhaliwal in the November 20 Assembly bypoll.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Aruna Chaudhary were also present.

The Aam Aadmi Party wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal Assembly segments while the Congress won the Barnala seat in the bypolls that were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI CHS RHL