Punjab Congress MLA Khaira sent to 2-day police remand

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) A local court in Punjab on Thursday sent Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to a two-day police remand in connection with a 2015 drugs case, a police official said.

Khaira was produced in the court in Fazilka's Jalalabad after being arrested from Chandigarh, the official said. Police had sought a seven-day remand from the court.

Earlier, a Punjab Police team raided the Chandigarh residence of Khaira and arrested him on the basis of an investigation conducted by a special investigation team led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Swapan Sharma in the drugs case.

The SIT was formed in April 2023.

The drugs case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad in Fazilka. Nine people, including Gurdev Singh, who was allegedly a close aide of Khaira, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had recovered 2 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, one country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them.

Khaira's name had cropped up during the police probe.

However, in 2017, the Supreme Court stayed the trial court proceedings against Khaira who was summoned as an additional accused in the matter.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021 on the charge of money laundering linked to the 2015 drugs case but was granted bail in 2022.

In February 2023, the apex court quashed the summoning order against Khaira in the 2015 case. PTI CHS VSD RHL