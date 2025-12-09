Punjab: Congress MP Randhawa serves legal notice on Navjot Kaur for 'defamatory' remarks

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday served a legal notice on suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, asking her to apologise for making "defamatory" remarks against him or face legal action.

In the notice, Randhawa, who is also the party's in-charge for Rajasthan, took exception to Kaur's statements in the media, levelling corruption charges against him.

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Navjot Kaur from its primary membership over her chas-for-CM remark that sparked a political row.

In his notice, Randhawa's counsel said that on December 7 and 8, Navjot Kaur made "false, baseless, and defamatory" statements against Randhawa.

"Specifically, you alleged that my client indulged in corruption while serving as the in-charge of Rajasthan for the Indian National Congress, including in the distribution of party tickets in exchange for monetary gratification.

"These statements were made without any evidence or basis and were intended to malign my client's character and reputation," it read.

The Gurdaspur MP's counsel said his client did not engage in any corrupt practices, including in the allocation of party tickets or acceptance of bribes.

"My client has always upheld the highest standards of probity and transparency in his public and political roles. Your statements have no foundation in truth and were uttered recklessly, knowing fully well that they would cause irreparable harm to my client's reputation," the notice said, alleging defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Randhawa demanded an apology from Navjot Kaur within seven days, to be published in the same media outlets where the original statements were made.

On Saturday, Kaur triggered a political furore after claiming that one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran district Congress president Rajbir Singh Bhullar said he also has served notice on Navjot Kaur for her allegation that Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj paid Rs 10 crore for the party ticket to two party leaders for the Tarn Taran bypoll last month.

Bhullar said he would file a defamation suit if she did not retract the accusation within seven days.

Congress leader Anil Joshi said he also will file a criminal defamation case against Navjot Kaur for her allegations made against him.

"She should apologise for her remarks; otherwise, I will file a case against her," said Joshi.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala earlier in the day, Kaur had alleged, "Anil Joshi joined it (the Congress) after giving money. And it is learnt that he is frustrated and is going back to the Akali Dal." On December 6, Navjot Kaur said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

She said that though the couple does not have money to give to any party, it can transform Punjab into a "golden state." "We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat... but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss several issues, including law and order.

Asked if anybody demanded money from them, she said nobody has demanded, but the "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore, he becomes the CM."