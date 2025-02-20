Punjab Congress to chose 60-70 new faces for 2027 assembly polls: Amrinder Warring

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) The Congress in Punjab will chose at least 60-70 new faces for the 2027 assembly polls, the party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering of Punjab Youth Congress which held its state executive meeting here, Warring said, "The Punjab Congress is determined to bring at least 60-70 new faces to represent the state as MLA candidates in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections. This will be a landmark step towards rejuvenating our political leadership and ensuring that the aspirations of Punjab's people are represented by leaders who are dynamic, committed, and in tune with the needs of the state.

"These new faces will not only symbolise change but also embody the trust and hopes of the youth and the common people of Punjab." He also urged the youth Congress members to seize this opportunity with unwavering commitment, emphasising that their efforts will play a pivotal role in laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive, and united Punjab in the future.

"This is your chance to prove yourself and show the people of Punjab that we are committed to real and meaningful change," a Congress statement said quoting Warring.

The state Congress chief emphasised the importance of collective efforts within the organisation, saying, "Your journey as young leaders begin with dedication to the cause and discipline in your actions. Work collectively for the growth of the party and the betterment of Punjab.

"We have just two years left before the next elections, and this is the time to prove your mettle by addressing the concerns of the people and by standing firm for their rights." He assured the gathering that the Congress remains committed to fostering opportunities for young leaders to grow and excel in the political arena.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib called upon the youth Congress volunteers from Punjab to get ready for the 2027 polls and oust the present regime of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chib called the Youth Congress the backbone of the party as it leads from the front in every political battle.

The Congress regained its strength in Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning seven seats, he said.

Chib also claimed that it is crystal clear that the people of Punjab are waiting for an opportunity to hand over the command of the state to Congress.

Each and every member of Youth Congress should work for the victory of the party, Chib said. PTI CHS ARI