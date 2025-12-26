Punjab Congress to hold statewide press conferences on MGNREGA

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday said, to "expose" the alleged "weakening" of MGNREGA by the BJP-led Centre, it will hold statewide press conferences.

In the conferences, which will be held from December 27 to 30, they will also discuss the "failure" of the AAP government in the state to protect the rights of rural workers, a party statement said.

The Congress will oppose the Centre's decision to impose a 40 per cent financial burden on states, and will also hold the AAP government accountable for "failing" to implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) effectively in Punjab, the statement said.

Through this, the Punjab Congress reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of workers, protecting employment guarantees, and standing with rural Punjab, it said.

Senior Congress leaders, including state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and other senior party leaders, will address press conferences at different places.

The Congress has been opposing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which replaced the MGNREGA.

President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, the MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047". PTI CHS SHS SHS