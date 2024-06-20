Punjab cop dies in road incident in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Jun 20 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector died in a road incident on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar road when his car hit the divider, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night, Kapurthala SHO Manjit Singh said.

The victim, Jaspal Singh, was a resident of Jalandhar and was posted at Satnampura Police Station in Phagwara.

Police said Jaspal Singh was on his way from Phagwara to Kapurthala where he was supposed to meet a lawyer when he hit the divider and got seriously injured.

He succumbed on his way to a Jalandhar hospital.