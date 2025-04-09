Punjab couple held for supplying chitta to Shimla-based interstate drug trafficking kingpin

Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) A couple from Punjab has been arrested by Himachal Pradesh Police for supplying chitta to an interstate drug kingpin base in Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh Atwal (31), and his wife Pooja Rani Atwal (29), residents of Punjab’s Faridkot.

According to police, the couple was supplying chitta (adulterated heroin) in large quantities to Sohan Lal alias Sonu and his wife Geeta, who were arrested by the police on March 3 in Shimla district.

They said 26.68 grams of chitta was recovered from them.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that Sonu and his wife Geeta were running a drug racket and were involved in chitta trafficking in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts.

He said that during the investigation, police found their links with the Punjab couple that had been arrested.

SSP further said that till now about 32 members of Sonu's gang have been arrested by the police.