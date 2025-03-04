Punjab couple offers fake Singapore work permit, dupes Himachal youth of Rs 12.40 lakh

Una (HP), March 4 (PTI) A Punjab couple allegedly duped a youth from Himachal Pradesh's Una district of Rs 12.40 lakh by offering him a fake permit to work in Singapore, police said on Tuesday.

Police have launched a probe after registering an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vasudha Sood, said.

In his complaint, Vijay Jaswal, a resident of Baroh village, said his son Akhil Jaswal came in contact with a couple from Punjab's Kharar, who promised to get him a job in Singapore against a payment of Rs 15 lakh, the DSP said.

As per the complaint, Akhil deposited Rs 6 lakh into the couple's bank account on October 3, 2024, and then then transferred another Rs 6.40 lakh into the same account on December 12, 2024.

Following this, he was given a work permit and flight ticket to Singapore.

While the couple promised Akhil a permanent job, on visiting the company he was referred to in Singapore, he realised that his job offer and work permit were both fake.

When the victim's family members contacted the Kharar couple, they allegedly threatened them, the DSP said.