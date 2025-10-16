Punjab court sends Rajasthan man, booked for forging RS bypoll nomination, to 7-day police remand

Rupnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent Navneet Chaturvedi, accused of filing his Rajya Sabha polls nomination with forged signatures, to a seven-day police remand.

Chaturvedi, hailing from Rajasthan, was booked for allegedly forging the signatures of 10 AAP MLAs for a Rajya Sabha bypoll nomination. He was arrested by the Punjab Police on Wednesday.

He was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here amid tight security arrangements and was sent to police remand for seven days.

The Jaipur resident, who claims to be the national president of the Janata Party, was booked on Monday after AAP MLAs alleged that their signatures were forged on nomination papers submitted by him.

Chaturvedi had filed two nominations for the Rajya Sabha, one on October 6 and another on October 13, both allegedly with forged signatures of proposers. His nomination papers were later rejected.

The Rajya Sabha seat had fallen vacant following the resignation of AAP's Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.