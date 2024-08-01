Punjab: Criminal held after police encounter in Patiala

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) A criminal, who was facing over two dozen cases, was apprehended following an encounter in Patiala's Sanour area on Thursday, police said.

Puneet Singh alias Gola suffered a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, they said.

A police team had prior information about his movement in the Sanour area.

Gola's movement was restricted when the police team intercepted him but he tried to flee by opening fire at the police which then retaliated, said a police official.

The accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg, police said, adding a .32 bore pistol was recovered from him.

Gola was admitted to Patiala's Rajindra government hospital, police said.

Gola was facing 15 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, they said. PTI CHS AS AS