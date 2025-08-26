Punjab: Cross-border arms smuggling racket busted; 1 held, 5 Glock pistols recovered

Chandigarh, Aug 26 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket with the arrest of a person in Amritsar. Five sophisticated Glock pistols and four magazines were recovered from his possession, they said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering weapons, police teams also impounded his motorcycle, which the accused was using to deliver the consignments.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh and his associate, Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were pushing weapon consignments to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

The DGP said the arrest and recovery have helped in unearthing the network and averting a major crime in the region. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days, he said.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable information, a police team carried out an intel-based operation, leading to the arrest suspect Amit Singh, when he was on the way to deliver the weapon consignment to someone.

Bhullar said a probe has revealed that arrested accused used to receive weapon consignments dropped through drones from locations provided by cross border handlers.

Further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, while adding that efforts are also being made to identify the person, to whom the accused was going to deliver the consignment.