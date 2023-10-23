Punjab: Cross-border drug smuggling racket busted, 12 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of one of its members and the seizure of 12 kilograms of heroin.

Announcing the development in a post on 'X', Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the narcotic network used drones to transport drugs from Pakistan.

"Big blow to trans border narcotic network: SSOC (State Special Operation Cell) Amritsar has busted a cross-border heroin smuggling racket and arrested one person and recovered 12 kg heroin," he said.

"Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan," Yadav added.

He said the arrested person allegedly has direct links with infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet, alias Cheeta.

"Arrested person is having direct links with infamous drug smuggler Ranjeet Cheeta who was arrested in May, 2020 for 532 kg heroin haul and his brother Sarwan S Bhola operating from USA," the DGP said. PTI SUN IJT IJT