Punjab: Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted, 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons in Tarn Taran district, a top police officer said.

Six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Surajpal was in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers, identified as Rana and Sikander, who were using drones to drop consignments of arms and ammunition, the officer said.

Further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he said.

Sharing details of the operation, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said that acting on reliable information, a police team arrested Surajpal and Arshdeep Singh near Lakhna village.

It was found that Surajpal used to retrieve the weapons' consignments and supply them to different criminal modules, the SSP said.

Rana said efforts are being made to uncover the entire network to ascertain the total number of arms and ammunition received by the arrested accused so far.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Valtoha police station, he said.