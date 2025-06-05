Punjab: Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted, 2 held

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two persons.

Six sophisticated weapons, including Glock pistols, have also been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal Singh and Arshdeep Singh, residents of Tarn Taran, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests, Surajpal Singh & Arshdeep Singh from Village Lakhna, and recovers six sophisticated weapons," Yadav said in a post on X.

"Recovery: Two sophisticated PX5 .30 pistols and Four 9MM Glock pistols with live cartridges," he further said.

A case has been registered, the DGP said, adding further investigation is underway to identify all backward and forward linkages. PTI CHS DV DV