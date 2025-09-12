Punjab: Cross-border weapon smuggling module busted, two held

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Punjab police on Friday claimed to have busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two people.

Officials said police recovered 18 pistols and 1,847 cartridges from their possession.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, @FazilkaPolice busts a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to #Pakistan and arrests two persons backed by foreign-based handlers and recovers 18 pistols, 1847 cartridges & 42 magazines," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X on Friday.

He said further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages, identify all members involved, and unravel the entire smuggling network.

Police remains resolute in fighting cross-border crime and organised smuggling networks to keep Punjab safe and secure, the DGP added. PTI SUN ANM ANM MIN MIN